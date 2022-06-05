Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.80 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

