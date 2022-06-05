Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAOOU. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

DAOOU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

