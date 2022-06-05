Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.28 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67.
In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
