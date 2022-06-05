Centiva Capital LP Purchases 25,437 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 829.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 719,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,133,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

