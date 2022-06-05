Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,646. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

