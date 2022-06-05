Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000.

NASDAQ BPACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

