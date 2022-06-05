Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,694,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

