Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,045,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

TOACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

