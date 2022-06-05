Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

