Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 292,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,617,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lam Research by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

Lam Research stock opened at $513.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.25. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.