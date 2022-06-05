Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.61 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

