Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $671.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $670.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

