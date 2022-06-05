Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

