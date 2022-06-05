Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $27.02 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

