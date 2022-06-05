Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.53. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

