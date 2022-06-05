Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,149 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,030.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

NYSE MS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

