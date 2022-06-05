CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,195 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94.

