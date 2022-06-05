CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 106,816 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $58,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

