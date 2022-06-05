CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

