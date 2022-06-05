CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

