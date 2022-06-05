CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $331.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

