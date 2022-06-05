CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $17,166,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

TSLA opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $577.20 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $887.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.25. The company has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

