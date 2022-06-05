CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.