ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $278,863.00

ChainX (PCX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. ChainX has a total market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $278,863.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

