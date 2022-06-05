Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given New $27.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

