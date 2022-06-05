Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given New $27.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
