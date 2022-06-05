ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.