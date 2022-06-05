ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

