Chartist Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
