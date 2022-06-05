Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wolfe Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.
CHWY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
