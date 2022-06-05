Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

