Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 714 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 105.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 66.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

