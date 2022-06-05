Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.10 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sysco stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

