Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,291.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,444.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,664.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,020,042. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

