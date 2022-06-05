China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4949 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CHPXY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

