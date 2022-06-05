Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,941.68.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,375.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

