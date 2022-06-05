Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,800.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,941.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,375.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,447.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,530.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,230.91 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

