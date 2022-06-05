Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $29.32 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $20.82 million and $216,190.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $29.32 or 0.00097655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.10 or 0.99988390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

