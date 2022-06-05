Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Stake Trimmed by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VI accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 356,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCVI stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

