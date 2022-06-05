CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

