CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $73.08 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 530,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $485.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.30 and its 200 day moving average is $488.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.27.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.