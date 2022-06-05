CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

Shares of AVGO opened at $563.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

