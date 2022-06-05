CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of CGI worth $167,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 500,051 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

CGI stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

