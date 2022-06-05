Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

