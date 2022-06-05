Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 63,675 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

