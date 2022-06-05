Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

ZTS opened at $169.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

