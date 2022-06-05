Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 307,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXLV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 in the last three months.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

