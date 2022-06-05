Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average is $206.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

