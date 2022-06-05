Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

