Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,440 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $227,599. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

