Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,172 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

